Police: Man stabbed multiple times during bar fight

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man was seriously injured in a fight at a bar.

Concord police responded to the scene early Saturday after receiving reports that a verbal altercation escalated to a fight. WMUR-TV reports police Lt. Sean Ford says a man was stabbed multiple times during the bar fight.

The man was taken to an area hospital, then air-lifted to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment. The man's injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Ford says all involved in the fight have been identified, and there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been made yet.

Authorities say they are seeking witnesses to contact them.

