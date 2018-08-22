Police: Man steals electronics from Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who broke into City Hall and stole thousands of dollars' worth of electronic equipment.

The man was caught in surveillance video approaching a City Hall window at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and inside the rear hallway to the mayor's advance staff office about an hour later. He set off an alarm when he fled through a side door.

City Hall staff says the thief stole two $800 laptops, a $600 camera and a $1,000 projector. A building window was also damaged. There was no personal information on the laptops.

Police say the suspect as about 6 feet tall, white or Hispanic, and was wearing a red T-shirt, long white shorts and black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.