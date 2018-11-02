Police: Man threatened ex-wife with large knife in attack

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of threatening his ex-wife with a knife at her apartment has been charged.

A Penobscot County grand jury indicted 54-year-old Howard Williams on multiple charges Wednesday, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Bangor police arrested Williams on Aug. 5 after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance from a neighbor in the victim's apartment. Investigators say Williams tried to strangle his ex-wife and threatened her with a large life. Police say Williams left after the neighbor threatened him with a gun.

Jail paperwork doesn't indicate whether Williams has a lawyer. He's being held on $150,000 bail at the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.