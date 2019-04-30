Police: Man threatened pet store after puppies got sick

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of calling a pet store and threatening to "shoot all the employees" because his newly purchased puppies got sick.

Police in Pembroke Pines arrested Jamie A. Militana on Monday and he's charged with making a false report of an explosive weapon. A judge set a $15,000 bond and he remained in jail Tuesday.

The SunSentinel reports that Militana is accused of calling Puppies and Rescues on April 5 to complain about his puppies getting sick. A police report says Militana told the employee who answered the phone that he has a shotgun and would come to the store.

Sales records helped identify Militana as the customer who made the threats. When police contacted him he told them he was frustrated with the situation and "overreacted."