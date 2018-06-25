https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Man-wanted-for-knife-slashing-13024302.php
Police: Man wanted for knife slashing
Updated 2:22 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in Connecticut who allegedly slashed someone across the face with a knife.
New Britain police responded to reports of a stabbing shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found a victim with a large cut across his face.
Authorities say their suspect is 44-year-old Joaquin Cesar Figueroa, who fled the scene when officers arrived.
The victim was taken to a Hartford area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police have an arrest warrant for Figueroa charging him with first-degree assault.
View Comments