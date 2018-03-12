Police: Man with gun takes Postal Service vehicle in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are looking for a man who forced a United States Postal Service worker from a delivery vehicle and drove the truck across town in Las Vegas.

Lt. Patricia Cervantes tells KVVU-TV the mail worker was not injured, but told investigators the man who took the vehicle shortly before noon Saturday near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue had a gun with him. He says he didn't point it.

Police found the vehicle a couple of hours later, abandoned, several blocks away.

