Police: Mother fatally struck in hit-and-run

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Connecticut.

North Haven police say 57-year-old Maureen Munzner was walking with her two children near her home in the city when she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Munzner was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say investigators have since located the vehicle involved, and the driver has been identified. The name hasn't been made public.

The crash remains under investigation.