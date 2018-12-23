Police: NC bank robbery suspect turns himself in

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in Durham say a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery has turned himself in.

Durham police announced Saturday they were looking for Ira Desmond Jackson on charges of robbing a Wells Fargo bank earlier in the week. They say the Chapel Hill man's 2001 Saturn was used as the getaway car during the robbery.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the Durham Police Department said Jackson had turned himself in.

The bank robbery suspect has been placed in the Durham County jail under a $250,000 bond.

Police have alleged that Jackson implied that he had a gun when he reached a teller at the Wells Fargo bank on Thursday afternoon. It wasn't clear how much money was stolen.