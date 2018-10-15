Police: New Hampshire man abused 2-year-old girl

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with physically abusing a 2-year-old girl in Maine.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Swanson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the child's mother told first responders Thursday her daughter had fallen down steps at an apartment complex in Skowhegan. Investigators say the girl had a large bruise on her forehead and injuries on other parts of her body.

The girl was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Investigators determined the girl's injuries were consistent with abuse.

Swanson was held at the Somerset County Jail pending his first court appearance Monday. Paperwork didn't indicate if he had a lawyer.