Police: News reporter arrested on domestic assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say an on-air news reporter has been arrested on a domestic assault charge in Tennessee.

News outlets, including WHBQ-TV , where 42-year-old Scott Madaus is a consumer investigative journalist, cite a Memphis police report as saying he was arrested Saturday and jailed in Shelby County.

The police report says Madaus' wife told officers they started fighting after drinking a few glasses of wine and he tried to stop her from leaving their home. Officers found the home vandalized and a scratch on her neck.

Police say officers took two handguns from Madaus during his arrest.

Jail records say Madaus posted bond and was released Sunday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

WHBQ-TV Vice President and General Manager Susan Connor says the station doesn't comment on employee personal matters.

