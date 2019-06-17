Police: Officer wounded in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A spokesman says that a New Orleans police officer was shot and wounded.

Gary Sheets says in a statement that the officer was wounded in the left shoulder early Monday morning and has been taken to the hospital.

Sheets told The Times-Picayune / Nola.com that the officer was responding to a report of an armed robbery when the officer as well as one of the people believed to have been involved in the crime were shot.

Sheets told the newspaper that another suspect involved in the shooting ran away, and authorities are searching the area.

Sheets says it wasn't clear if the officer fired his weapon.

