Police: Officers checking on woman find her fatally stabbed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers making a welfare check on a woman found her dead in a home with multiple stab wounds.

Police say a man believed to be the woman's boyfriend also was found in the home Friday night and that he was taken into custody and then to a hospital for examination.

The woman's identity wasn't released but police say she was in her early 60s. That's also age range provided for the man.

According to police, the woman apparently was killed within the past several days and that the welfare check was made at the request of a friend.

The home is in central Las Vegas on the 1900 block of Cameron Street near Oakley and Decatur boulevards.