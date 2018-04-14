Police: Officers fatally shoot armed suspect after pursuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect is dead after being shot during a confrontation with officers, none of whom were injured.

Police Lt. Mark Tovar Sr. says the shooting occurred early Saturday after a lengthy pursuit and an unsuccessful carjacking attempt.

According to police, officers fatally wounded the suspect after he pointed a gun at them and that he'd also pointed a gun at pursuing officers earlier during the incident.

Tovar says it's not clear if the suspect fired at the officers.

He says the incident began when police responded to shots-fired calls in north-central Phoenix and then an hour later spotted a vehicle matching a description from one involved in the shots-fired calls.

He says an ensuing chase went into southeast Phoenix, Scottsdale and back into Phoenix.

The shooting occurred near North 15th Avenue and West Thomas Road.