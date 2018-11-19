Police: Officers fatally shoot man who fired at them at home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man who fired at them from his Indianapolis home.

Police spokeswoman Genae Cook says officers responded to the home early Monday on the city's south side after dispatch got an incomplete 911 call. Cook says the man began firing at officers from the porch or inside the home as they arrived.

Cook says officers returned fire, hitting the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Cook says it's "a tragedy for everyone involved," including the man's family and officers. There were several other people asleep inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Cook says the investigation is in its preliminary stages. The Marion County prosecutor's office will review the circumstances of the shooting.