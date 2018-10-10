Police: Officers shoot armed suspect at motel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect was fatally shot by police at a motel in southeast Portland, Oregon.

No one else was hurt.

Portland Police responded to the motel Wednesday morning. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officers had reports of two people fighting near the motel.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said arriving officers learned one of the subjects was armed with a knife and had attempted to stab another person. Officers learned a man matching the suspect's description had entered a room and was holding a woman hostage.

The suspect was not identified.