Police: Pedestrians killed in separate crashes; officer hurt

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police say a driver who killed a pedestrian in the Atlanta area got out of his truck, saw the person lying in the street and drove away.

Morrow police Chief James Callaway tells news outlets authorities seek a man who hit a 28-year-old man in a crosswalk Monday morning.

Callaway says witnesses told police there's no question the driver saw the victim before fleeing. He didn't provide the victim's name pending family notification.

Police went to another fatal pedestrian crash also in Clayton County hours earlier. County police spokeswoman Marcena Davis says an officer investigating the pedestrian's death suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening after a car drove into the crash scene and hit the officer.

The earlier pedestrian crash was roughly 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the one in Morrow.