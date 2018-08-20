https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Providence-shooting-injures-2-men-13167589.php
Police: Providence shooting injures 2 men
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that injured two men over the weekend.
WJAR-TV reports the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both of Providence, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com
