Police: Shot fired at couple who complained about driving

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police are investigating an incident in which a driver reportedly fired a gunshot at a couple who'd complained about erratic his driving in a neighborhood where children were trick-or-treating.

Police say nobody was injured in the Wednesday evening incident after which responding officers found a shell casing on the street.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident was described as a 2004 to 2006 gray Dodge 1500 pickup. The driver was described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 20s.