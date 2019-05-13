Police: Slain woman had 2 husbands, including African actor

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman who was recently shot and killed in a brazen attack outside Washington was married to two men. One of them is a well-known actor from west Africa. The other is in prison in the U.S. for drug trafficking.

WJLA-TV reported Sunday that police believe the killing was targeted. They said 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer was confronted by a gunman outside her workplace Friday afternoon in the Maryland suburb of Greenbelt.

Police said about 10 people saw the shooting. The shooter fled the scene.

Jenifer had married Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh last year. But not until last month did she file for divorce from her first husband, Kedrick Jenifer. He is the convicted leader of a drug trafficking ring. He is serving two decades in prison.

___

