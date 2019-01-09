Police: Suspect arrested after Glendale airport vandalized

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a floor of the Glendale airport, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Glendale police say 23-year-old Timothy Guan is being held without bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Guan is accused of throwing eggs and breaking windows at the Glendale Municipal Airport two months ago.

Police investigators say Guan allegedly used a hammer to smash several windows last Friday before dragging a hose into the terminal and flooding the first floor.

The total damage is estimated at $70,000.

Police say the airport's terminal and all operations inside including a flight school had to be shut down for a full day to dry out the interior.