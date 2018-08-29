Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 21-year-old Christian Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue around noon Tuesday.

Witnesses say they saw a man stab the victim and then flee the scene on a bicycle.

Officers arrived and detained Hernandez nearby and police say he had a knife in his possession.

Police say 40-year-old Timothy Boehler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say a motive in the fatal stabbing is unclear.