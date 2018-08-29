https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Suspect-arrested-in-fatal-stabbing-of-man-13192268.php
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in south Phoenix.
Phoenix police say 21-year-old Christian Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing near Interstate 17 and Central Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Witnesses say they saw a man stab the victim and then flee the scene on a bicycle.
Officers arrived and detained Hernandez nearby and police say he had a knife in his possession.
Police say 40-year-old Timothy Boehler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They say a motive in the fatal stabbing is unclear.
