Police: Suspect injured during arrest may have lost eyesight

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police say a knife-wielding shoplifting suspect accused of trying to steal a vehicle after stabbing mall employees may have lost his eyesight due to injuries suffered when police fired bean-bag rounds 15 times and stun guns 23 times to subdue him.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said during a Friday news conference that a multi-agency task force will investigate the March 23 incident involving 31-year-old Joshua James LeNoir.

Police released a 17-second police video clip showing projectiles being fired at a man who stood up, turned away from officers and walked away.

A police spokesman said LeNoir is at a rehabilitation facility after being released from a hospital.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for LeNoir who could comment on the allegations.