Police: Tacoma woman fatally shot by son identified

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma woman who police say was fatally shot by her son over the weekend has been identified as Rhonda Randle.

The News Tribune reports Randle's 28-year-old son called police early Sunday to report that he'd killed his mother at their home.

Officers found the 63-year-old woman dead inside the dwelling.

Her son was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com