Police: Tacoma woman fatally shot by son identified
Updated 6:52 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma woman who police say was fatally shot by her son over the weekend has been identified as Rhonda Randle.
The News Tribune reports Randle's 28-year-old son called police early Sunday to report that he'd killed his mother at their home.
Officers found the 63-year-old woman dead inside the dwelling.
Her son was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting.
