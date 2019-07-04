Police: Teen suspect hurls lit firework at officer's cruiser

BALTIMORE (AP) — A teenager has been arrested for throwing a lit firework at a Maryland patrol officer's cruiser in the wee hours of this year's Independence Day.

Prince George's county police say an on-duty officer observed a figure in a wooded area hurling a firework at his marked car early Thursday. They say it exploded beneath the car's front bumper.

A juvenile suspect has been charged with reckless endangerment, assault and firework-related charges. Police say a 911 caller had indicated that someone was earlier throwing fireworks at other passing vehicles.

Last week, a suspect threw a lit firework at another county officer sitting in a parked cruiser.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski describes the behavior as foolish, saying "our officers or members of our community could have been seriously injured or worse."