Police: Tennessee man killed wife, called 911, shot self

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man called 911 to report that he had killed his wife, planned to shoot himself and left his door unlocked for responding authorities.

News outlets report Selmer police say Charles Anthony Bryant called police Tuesday afternoon to warn officers about what they would find. In a 911 call released Wednesday, Bryant says "I've just killed my wife and I'm about to kill myself and the door is unlocked. Thank you."

Police say responding officers found Regina Morris Bryant fatally wounded by two gunshots near the front door of the home in McNairy County. Then they found Bryant's body, sitting in a recliner with a gun and an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The state Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Autopsies are pending.