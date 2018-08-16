Police: Thief stole woman's car as she pumped gas

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a thief stole a woman's car as she prepared to pump gas.

The theft happened at a Cumberland Farms in Wolcott Tuesday night. Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving another vehicle as the victim gets out of her car to pump gas. The suspect got into the car and drove away.

The victim grabbed onto the passenger door and was dragged before she fell to the ground.

Authorities say the woman suffered minor injuries.

Wolcott police say there have been other incidents where purses or vehicles were stolen while the victim was standing close by. Police say drivers should take the keys out of the ignition while pumping gas.

