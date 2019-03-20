Police: Tips lead to teen driver in fatal St. Paul hit-run

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police say tips from the public have led to a teenage boy as the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Taressa Wilson-Snyder of St. Paul was found lying in the street early Saturday. She later died at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday that investigators identified the driver as a 17-year-old boy from St. Paul, and that the Honda Odyssey minivan he allegedly was driving at the time of the crash has been recovered.

Police say tips from the public "played a pivotal role."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports police interviewed the teen on Wednesday, and he was released to his parents. Police say the case will be presented soon to the Ramsey County Attorney's office for charging consideration.