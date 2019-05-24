Police: Uber driver says man punched him, wanted free ride

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they are looking for a man who allegedly punched an Uber driver in the head after wanting a free ride.

Hanover police got a 911 call Thursday night from the driver, who was en route to pick up a fare. He said the man waved him down, and so he thought the man was his fare. The man got into his vehicle.

Police said the driver determined the man wasn't his fare, but then the man reportedly wanted a free ride. The driver told him to request a ride through the Uber App.

He said the man tried to get his car keys, and then punched him. The driver tried to slash at the man's arm with a pocket knife. The man fled.

Police haven't found the man yet.