Police: Vols DB George Jr. arrested for punching officer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. has been arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on the side of the head.

The 22-year-old George is facing felony charges of battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct, according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. George was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the police report: officer Denny Hernandez was guiding George toward the sidewalk as other officers attempted to place a violent subject into custody, when George punched Hernandez with a closed fist on the left side of the head and knocked the police radio out of his hand. Hernandez grabbed George and ripped his shirt, but George got away before other officers stopped him. Hernandez suffered three significant cuts on his knees and elbow.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Hernandez has been treated at a hospital and released.

___

