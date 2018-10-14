Police: Woman angry over beer threw child to ground

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina woman has been arrested after she threw her 1-year-old child to the ground after being denied a beer.

Burlington police said in a news release that the child didn't have any lasting injuries from the incident, which happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say 29-year-old Kyesha Sherell Willis went to a neighbor's home and demanded a beer. They say when she couldn't get one, she became angry, threw her son to the ground and assaulted the neighbor.

Willis is facing charges including assault on a child under the age of 12 and simple assault. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Police say the child was put in its grandmother's custody.