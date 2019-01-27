https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Woman-fatally-shot-after-altercation-in-13565726.php
Police: Woman fatally shot after altercation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee say a 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot during an altercation.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a physical altercation with individuals.
Police are investigating and seeking suspects.
