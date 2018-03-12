Police: Woman shoots, injures husband in domestic dispute

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a woman shot and wounded her husband over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the 39-year-old South Bristol woman faces domestic violence and aggravated assault charges. The woman's husband has been released from the hospital following the shooting Friday night.

Authorities say the husband suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The sheriff's office said Sunday that the woman shot her husband with a handgun during a domestic dispute at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday, and she is being held without bail pending an initial court appearance.