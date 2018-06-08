Police: Woman shot dead in West Jordan home intrusion

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed after apparently breaking into a Utah home.

West Jordan police tell KSL-TV the woman was shot after a man heard the home garage door opening about 5:30 a.m. Friday and found her inside the house.

Police say several other people were inside the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The identities of the man and woman weren't immediately made public, and it was not clear if the man would be charged with a crime.

