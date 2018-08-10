Police: Woman stabbed 29 times in street in front of son

GRETNA, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a mother was pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller when her boyfriend stabbed her 29 times and left her to die in a street alongside her crying son.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson tells news outlets 35-year-old Traniel Gray died of stab wounds to the face, neck and body. The child wasn't physically injured and is in the custody of the state Department of Children and Family Services.

The killing occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday. Gray and 41-year-old Damone Ussin were seen walking with the stroller on surveillance cameras. Police suspect Ussin stabbed Gray and fled.

Ussin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was also booked on an arrest warrant accusing him of battering Gray in July. It's unclear if Ussin has a lawyer.