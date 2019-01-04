https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Women-dies-at-hospital-after-shooting-in-13508153.php
Police: Women dies at hospital after shooting in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A young woman is dead following a shooting in Tempe.
Police say a woman in her early 20s died at a hospital after officers responding to a shooting call found her with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night near Broadway and Rural roads.
The woman's identity wasn't released and no additional on circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
