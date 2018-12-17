Police accuse man of dropping infant son, punching woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have filed charges against a man after a 3-month-old was dropped twice as the man was punching and kicking the baby's mother.

Raleigh police tell news outlets 27-year-old Jose Luis Cordero-Jimenez is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse. He was arrested at his home on the city's north side early Monday and jailed without bond.

It's not known if Cordero-Jimenez has an attorney.

Investigators say the child was dropped twice, causing head and face injuries. The initial police report did not say whether the woman or Cordero-Jimenez was holding the child when he was dropped.