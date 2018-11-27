Police arrest 8 after spate of Wilmington shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in a coastal North Carolina city have arrested eight people in connection with 25 shootings during a 17-day stretch which authorities are blaming in part on "verified gang members."

News outlets report Wilmington police said six people were wounded in the shootings, which occurred between Nov. 10 and Nov. 26. One victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Wilmington police, there were two shootings Sunday morning which injured two. Another shooting was reported 45 minutes later, and authorities say a third shooting that evening involved a juvenile.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said some of the incidents are connected, but other are believed to be isolated.

Wilmington police use "ShotSpotter" technology, which places microphones around the city to determine in real time where shots are fired and alert officers.