Police arrest Hawaii woman in fatal dog stabbing
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's dog.
Police said a man heard his dog yelping when he arrived at his Wahiawa home on Thursday.
Authorities say he saw his girlfriend stab the animal multiple times.
The pitbull-terrier mix died shortly afterward.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of first-degree cruelty to animals. She's been released while police investigate.
The Hawaiian Humane Society recovered the dog and will conduct a necropsy.
