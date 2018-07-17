Police arrest man in connection with June slaying of man, 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Albany have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to the June shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Albany police say Shaquille Moore was charged with murder following an investigation into the June 12 death of Equan Fallen outside his family's apartment. Authorities say Moore shot at Fallen several times, hitting him in the torso.

Fallen was treated at the scene and later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Moore was arraigned on murder and criminal possession of a weapon felony charges in city court. He was then sent to the Albany County Jail without bail.

A message left for the public defender assigned to Moore's case wasn't returned.