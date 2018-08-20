Police arrest man in shooting they had delayed response to

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After saying an officer became stuck in traffic while driving to the shooting in New Orleans' Central Business District, police have arrested one man in the killing.

News outlets report 19-year-old Quan Charles was arrested Sunday in the Aug. 14 shooting that killed 34-year-old May Francois. New Orleans police said last week their response time was delayed by how the call was dispatched.

Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon says police initially thought they were called to a car accident. He says the officer would've arrived sooner and drove with lights and sirens on if responding to a shooting.

First responders found Francois wounded inside a car that crashed into an office tower.

Orleans Parish court records say Charles was jailed on one count of second-degree murder. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.