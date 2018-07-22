Police arrest man on gun charges after chase

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man allegedly led police on a foot chase before being arrested on gun charges.

Police say 26-year-old Eddy Baez took off running after officers approached him and another male for loitering in a parking lot outside of a housing development in in the Roxbury neighborhood.

They say he was "clutching at the waistband" of his pants as he ran and pulled out a gun.

As he was surrounded, Baez allegedly threw a loaded pistol down a staircase, and was arrested on multiple gun charges and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. An attorney for Baez could not be immediately identified through electronic court records.