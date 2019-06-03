Police arrest naked intruder at Southern California home

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman says she and her twin daughters were terrorized by a man who stripped out of his clothes and grabbed a hammer after breaking into their home.

Rachel Bollin tells KABC-TV that she grabbed her cellphone and ran into her 7-year-old daughters' bedroom after she heard the man shatter the sliding glass door of her Corona home early Sunday.

Bollin says she locked the door and called 911 as the intruder started walking upstairs.

The man banged on the door and then entered another bedroom where he smashed the walls.

Bollin says she thought the man was going to kill them.

Police arrived and arrested the 43-year-old man on burglary charges.

Police say the man was under the influence of drugs when he broke into the home.

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/