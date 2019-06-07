Police arrest parents after boy brings meth to school

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Police say a boy's mother and stepfather have been arrested after he brought a bag of methamphetamine to his elementary school in Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reports the child found the meth at his home and handed the bag to a Kennewick elementary school employee Wednesday.

Kennewick police say a school resource officer talked with the boy and officers decided to search his home. They found fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia.

The child's parents were arrested on drug possession charges and booked into the Benton County jail.

Child Protective Services took the boy and his younger sister into protective custody.

Police say the boy's actions were courageous and they hope it leads to the parents getting help.

