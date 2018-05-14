Suspect charged for killings of 2 innocent bystanders

BOSTON (AP) — A Dorchester man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two innocent bystanders outside a Boston city housing complex earlier this month.

Wilvin Guity was arraigned Monday and charged on two counts of murder in the May 4 shooting deaths of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair. Guity was arrested Saturday.

Police Commissioner William Evans says he thinks the victims were the unintended targets of gang violence.

Joyce was scheduled to graduate from Salem State University this month.

Relatives say Blair was a father of three.

The 28-year-old Guity is in custody. His attorney William White had no comment about today's proceedings on his behalf, but says Guity returns to court June 13.