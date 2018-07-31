Police calling North Salt Lake man's death a homicide

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — Police says they are investigating the death of North Salt Lake man as a homicide.

The Deseret News reported Monday that 67-year-old Reed Christensen was found "lying on the floor in a pool of blood" in his home earlier this month.

North Salt Lake Police Chief Craig Black says based on the evidence gathered, investigators believe Christensen was targeted by somebody and the killing was not random.

Documents say Christensen was found dead after getting in a fight with his wife during a drive.

The wife told police she exited the vehicle that the couple was driving in.

She says when she returned home, she found Christensen's body lying lifeless on the floor.

As of Monday, no arrests were made. Police have not named any suspects.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com