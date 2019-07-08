Police fatally shoot man during Virginia incident

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police are investigating a fatal police shooting of a man who allegedly fired a gun and then attempted to enter a home in Rockingham County.

State police said the shooting happened Sunday night after the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Timberville Town Police Department responded to reports of a person firing a gun.

Police said that when they arrived, a man began advancing on a police officer and sheriff's deputy "in a threatening manner."

When he refused to comply with commands to stop, they fired at him. He died at the scene.

Police identified the man as 41-year-old Johnny Dellinger of Rockingham.