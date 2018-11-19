Police find body of man who was stabbed; suspect charged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of a man who was stabbed has been found on a street in Ohio and a man has been charged with murder in his death.

Middletown police said in a release Monday that they responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person lying in the middle of a street in a residential area. Police say officers found the body of 46-year-old Lawrence Kinzel, of Chicago.

Authorities say their investigation led them to arrest 39-year-old James Carroll. Court records show he has been charged with murder and receiving stolen property, among other counts. A judge on Monday set Carroll's bond at $1 million.

Middletown Municipal Court records do not show an attorney for Carroll.

Police didn't immediately comment on a potential motive.