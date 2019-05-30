https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-find-serial-bank-robbery-suspect-gambling-13906764.php
Police find serial bank robbery suspect gambling in casino
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a series of armed bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island has been captured at a casino.
Massachusetts State Police say 31-year-old Joseph Hickson, of Walpole, was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as he gambled at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.
Authorities say he's a suspect in at least four bank robberies in Walpole and Franklin, Massachusetts as well as Cranston and East Providence, Rhode Island.
He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday as a fugitive from justice.
His car was also towed from the slot parlor's parking lot.
It could not be determined if he has an attorney.
