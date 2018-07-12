Police had previously responded to Bills star's home





ATLANTA (AP) — Police reports show officers responded to several nonviolent disputes at the home where Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy was attempting to evict his former girlfriend before an unidentified man bloodied the 34-year-old woman in a home invasion.

Police responded early Tuesday to a report of a violent attack at a home in Milton, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. A lawyer for Delicia Cordon says Cordon was hurt when a man tried to take bracelets from her wrist and hit her in the face with a gun.

McCoy had twice initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon, last month and in July 2017.

Reports released Thursday said officers responded to domestic disputes at the home on July 3, 2017, and April 11 this year. No violence was reported either time.

Police also responded last month when Cordon called from Virginia to stop people from removing items from the house.

