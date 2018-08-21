Police hold 2 juveniles in Rapid City man's fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say two juveniles are being held in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

Police were called about a shooting at a Rapid City home late Friday night. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Authorities identify the victim as Nathan Graham of Rapid City.

Police found two juvenile males suspected in the shooting. The boys were taken into custody. No one else is believed to have been involved.

Since the suspects are juveniles, police say they cannot release much information about their alleged involvement.